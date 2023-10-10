Chuck Yeager’s historic flight to be celebrated this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Oct. 14, 1947, West Virginia native Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier with his flight over the desert in California.

This weekend, a number of activities are planned to celebrate the 76th anniversary of his flight.

The plane used to achieve the feat, the Bell X-1, will be in Kanawha County for a series of events that begin on Friday.

On Friday at noon, there will be the Gold Star Mothers Motorcycle Rally benefiting veterans & recognizing General Chuck Yeager’s legacy at the Capitol. It will feature Senator Joe Manchin and Victoria Yeager, Chuck’s widow, as speakers.

Then at 3 p.m. on Friday, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways will rededicate the Yeager Bridge that goes over the Kanawha River.

On Saturday, Victoria will be at the Jackson County airport for a celebration that will feature Young Eagles flights from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The events then culminate on Saturday night with a special screening of “The Right Stuff” on the 40th anniversary of its release at the Marquee Cinemas in South Charleston.

Throughout the celebration, there will also be a raffle with several prizes, food trucks, a farmer’s market, a DUI simulator and Chuck Yeager memorabilia.

