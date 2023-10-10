First at 4 Forum: Major Eric Roberts

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Maj. Eric Roberts with the Salvation Army of Clarksburg joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner, needing volunteers for the Thanksgiving dinner, and the most rewarding part of working on the Thanksgiving dinner.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire shuts down Marion County roadway
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 taken to the hospital after crash in Marion County
Country artist brings tour to Charleston
First responders respond to fire at Grafton daycare.
Crews respond to fire at Grafton daycare

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Meri Wallace
First at 4 Forum: Meri Wallace
First at 4 Forum: Meri Wallace
First at 4 Forum: Meri Wallace
First at 4 Forum: Major Eric Roberts
First at 4 Forum: Major Eric Roberts
WVU Rif
WVU will only terminate 69 employees after retirements, resignations amid RIF process