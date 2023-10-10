First responders respond to fire at Grafton daycare

Officials confirm for 5 News that no one was hurt and everyone had gone home for the day
Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a daycare fire on Wirewick Road in Grafton. 5 News is...
Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a daycare fire on Wirewick Road in Grafton. 5 News is still working on getting more details about the scene.(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County 911 center, local fire crews are on the scene of a fire at local daycare in the Grafton area.

The call came in at around 8:24 p.m. according to the Harrison/Taylor County 911 log.

Crews from four area fire departments are battling the blaze at Stevie’s Childcare on Wickwire Road.

According to childcarecenter.us, the daycare has capacity for up to 12 children. The service helps with children in the age range of one month to almost 13-years-old.

911 officials were able to confirm with 5 News that no one was in the building at the time, and everyone had gone home for the day.

5 News is still working to find out how the fire started and how much damage it’s caused to the building.

Crews from the Grafton Fire Department, Flemington Fire Department, Fellowsville Fire Department, Winfield Fire Department, Fire Department and Taylor County EMS all responded to the call.

A 5 News reporter is on the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire shuts down Marion County roadway
One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 taken to the hospital after crash in Marion County
Two firefighters were injured after the frontage of the burned building collapsed on Sunday,...
Two firefighters injured after building collapses

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | October 9, 2023
Vet Start
New Vet Tech Program - Vet Start
New program begins to help shortage of veterinary technologists
New program begins to help shortage of veterinary technologists
West Virginia Wesleyan College's steeple restoration is complete.
New West Virginia Wesleyan College President on future of school