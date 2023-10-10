First responders respond to fire at Grafton daycare

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County 911 center, local fire crews are on the scene of a fire at local daycare in the Grafton area.

The call came in at around 8:24 p.m. according to the Harrison/Taylor County 911 log.

Crews from four area fire departments are battling the blaze at Stevie’s Childcare on Wickwire Road.

According to childcarecenter.us, the daycare has capacity for up to 12 children. The service helps with children in the age range of one month to almost 13-years-old.

911 officials were able to confirm with 5 News that no one was in the building at the time, and everyone had gone home for the day.

5 News is still working to find out how the fire started and how much damage it’s caused to the building.

Crews from the Grafton Fire Department, Flemington Fire Department, Fellowsville Fire Department, Winfield Fire Department, Fire Department and Taylor County EMS all responded to the call.

A 5 News reporter is on the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.