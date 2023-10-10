How national book challenge trends are affecting Wood County libraries and schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A national increase in book challenges and bans has affected the Wood County Library and Wood County Schools, with the library changing its policy for handling challenges and the school system fielding dozens of challenges in the 2022-23 school year.

According to the American Library Association, book bans and challenges have risen dramatically across the country in the last two years, with 2571 unique titles challenged in 2022. That’s a significant increase from the 1858 titles challenged in 2021, and both years show a massive increase over challenges in the preceding two decades, when challenges across the nation numbered in the low hundreds, according to the ALA.

Wood County Library director Brian Raitz said the increase of challenges in the last two years across the nation has been characterized by challenges of dozens of books at once. “In the past, challenges have been done on an individual basis,” Raitz said. “Before this last year, it would be an individual title. What’s happened in the last couple years is that, the challenges have skyrocketed nationwide, and 92% of the books challenged this year is for multiple titles. They’re coming in with lists of books. 40% of the cases in 2022 were for 100 or more titles. And often these people are not even library users.”

It’s in response to this national trend that the Wood County library is changing their Collection Development Policy, which includes the procedure for challenging books and other materials in the library collection. As of Sept. 19, the library requires all challenges to come from active library card holders. Challenges are limited to two titles at a time, submitted separately. The library will also make an announcement when titles are challenged to enable public input.

Raitz said the Wood County Library hasn’t received challenges with lists of books yet; but he said he doesn’t want the library to have to face them. ““We want this to be a collection that reflects the community and those who use it, not somebody outside the community or somebody that doesn’t even use the library, comes in here and starts challenging books,” he said.

Wood County Schools and its libraries have more directly seen the local manifestations of the national trend of increased book challenges. Wood County Schools Communications Coordinator Michael Erb said the district was inundated with 37 book challenges against 12 titles during the 2022-23 school year. Erb said these challenges came from a total of six people, many of whom didn’t live in West Virginia or have children enrolled at Wood County Schools.

Erb said the challenges resulted in three titles being removed for further review from circulation within WCS. “Let’s Talk About It,” a work of graphic nonfiction concerning sexual education, was removed from Parkersburg South High School. “George,” a coming-of-age novel about a transgender girl, was removed from Jefferson Elementary. And “The Lovely Bones,” a novel in which a teenage murder victim watches the events following her death from heaven, was removed from Blennerhassett Middle School.

