Jane Lew man sentenced in connection to hate crime

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Jane Lew man has been sentenced in connection to a hate crime that stems from an incident that happened last November.

37-year-old Troy Pertuset was charged after he and a passenger stopped near a home on Center Ave. in Weston at started yelling racial slurs at a black man on Nov. 10, 2022, according to a criminal complaint obtained by 5 News last November.

Court documents say Pertuset shot a paint ball gun from the car and struck the victim’s chest.

Just minutes after that incident, officers said they were dispatched to a gas station in reference to a dispute and a man with a gun.

During the verbal dispute, witnesses told authorities Pertuset got out of his car and told the victim “I got a [expletive] pistol and I’m going to [expletive] shoot you for talking to my wife.” before threatening to kill the man while using racial slurs.

When officers searched the car, they found the paint ball gun and paint balls that matched the color of the one that struck the victim’s chest.

While in jail on a recorded call in March, court documents say Pertuset spoke to the passenger that was in the car during the two incidents and asked her to say she fired the paint ball gun.

In June, Pertuset pleaded guilty to witness tampering in reference to the recorded call he made while in jail.

On Tuesday, Pertuset was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for obstructing justice by tampering with a witness.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jarod Douglas and Sarah Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

