Man charged with shooting neighbor’s home

Billy Brock
Billy Brock(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUNMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pocahontas County man has been charged after deputies say he fired several rounds at his neighbor’s home.

Deputies went to a home on Curry Rd. in Dunmore on Sunday, Oct. 1 and spoke with 58-year-old Billy Brock, of Dunmore, who said he was “tired of dealing with his neighbor … and her dogs,” according to a criminal complaint.

Brock also told deputies he “had a gun and would protect himself if need be.”

Deputies said they were dispatched to Brock’s neighbor’s home on Curry Rd. at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 after receiving a report of shots fired.

The victim reportedly told police she was inside her house when she “heard a few gunshots near her home” and showed deputies where four bullets struck her home.

Deputies said there was one bullet hole in a side window and porchlight and two bullet holes in the front door.

Deputies added that several of the rounds traveled through the home, striking an opposite wall and window while the victim was standing near the window.

While on the scene, deputies said they found a spent .22 caliber shell casing in Brock’s driveway, which is across from his neighbor’s home.

Brock has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail.

