Manchin Injury Law Hometown Hero: Tom Bloom

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This month’s Hometown Hero, sponsored by the Manchin Injury Law Group, is Tom Bloom, someone who helps fight food insecurity in Monongalia County.

17% of kids in Mon County face food insecurity. Pantry Plus More in Westover focuses on making sure those kids have food, school supplies and more so they can focus on their studies.

Tom Bloom is the driving force behind Pantry Plus More. He is quick to credit others for the award.

“This is a community award,” he said. “The people here support our students. They want them to have food. They want them to have hygiene items. Also, it shows some of the parents that maybe don’t realize that we still exist so they can go to the school and get the help they can for their children.”

Pantry Plus More began six years ago. Tom says the program has grown and evolved in that time.

“Six years ago, we put 13 in-school pantries in the schools. We have all different types of food, clothing, school supplies, personal hygiene items. That pantry is open all day long and open for any child. We also have a grab bag program. Every Saturday, we do 250-300 families. We build a box for a family of four so they have the necessities to eat for that week,” Tom said.

Tom says it’s all about helping students focus on their schoolwork.

“If a student isn’t worried about where his next meal is, they can actually go to school. They can actually learn and understand why they’re going to school and get out of that round of poverty. That is the key. We’ve noticed as we look at our results, test scores are going up, attendance has improved enormously and there are less fights in the schools,” Tom said.

Tom sums up the goal of the program.

“Any student that goes to school in Monongalia County is going to get enough to eat, going to have the right supplies, the clothing, the sneakers, so they can be successful in school,” Tom said.

“Tom, what a great job you’ve been doing for all the needy kids in the North Central West Virginia area. Thank you,” said Tim Manchin of Manchin Injury Law.

If you’d like to nominate a Hometown Hero, just go here.

