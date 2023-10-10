Marilyn Sue Brunett

Marilyn Sue Brunett, 75, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, October 07, 2023, at Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus.  She was born in Fairmont on May 05, 1948, a daughter of the late Richard and Trevah McLaughlin Harris. She graduated from East Fairmont High School.  She worked for Phillips Lighting and provided in home childcare for many years.  She most enjoyed her time spent with her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Donald L. Brunett; two sons Chip Brunett and his wife Stacy of Fairmont and Chad Brunett and his wife Heather of Fairmont; three grandchildren Jacob Brunett, Shawn Brunett and Courtney Brunett; one great grandchild River Brunett; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother John Harris and one sister Jinny Smith. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Tuesday from 4 – 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.   A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Meyer officiating.  Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

