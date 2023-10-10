Martha “Joan” Perry went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 9, 2023 at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home in Monongah. She was born on October 20, 1936, the daughter of the late Bea and Lula (Glover) Stackpole. She graduated from Tyler County High School in 1955 and then moved to Fairmont to begin work at Westinghouse. She would later retire from Sears at the Middletown Mall with more than 20 years of service. She then went on to teach for 15 years at White Hall Nursery School. Joan was a faithful member of the White Hall Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Perry, of 60 years. She is survived by her two sons, Mike and Roxanne Perry and Mark and Lisa Perry; five grandchildren, Michael and Emily Perry, Ryan Perry, Lexi Perry, Drew Perry, and Caroline Lawhead and Frankie and Michael McCutchan. Also surviving are her great grandchildren, Luke Perry, Anthony Perry, Madalyn Perry and Tressa McCutchan; two brothers, Paul Stackpole and Bill Stackpole and sister-in-law, Grace Stackpole; and several special nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Darrell Stackpole and Dwayne Stackpole. Joan loved her family profoundly and enjoyed many years of Sunday after-church dinners out on the patio with her sons and their wives, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her grandchildren were lights to her and she will forever be remembered as Mamaw, Mimi, and Old Ma. The family will be forever grateful for the staff and nurses at WVU Hospice and St. Barbara’s Nursing Home. Visitation will be held at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Thursday at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with Evangelist Kevin Lough officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.