Morgantown PD asking for help IDing man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department’s Detective Division is asking for help identifying a man.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the man pictured above is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Further information was not provided in the Facebook post, which can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPD Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

