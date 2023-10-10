Public hearing planned in Monongalia County for panhandling ordinance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A public hearing will take place Wednesday October 11th, on Monongalia County’s new panhandling ordinance.

For the second time since August, the county commission stands to approve the ordinance which states that no individual or group is permitted to stand in the median in a traffic area.

This will stop people from handing out items and approaching vehicles and according to officials, potentially putting anyone in danger. Commission President Tom Bloom shared why he thinks fixing this matter will benefit all parties involved.

“I think the key is safe and security and what it’s actually doing. When you have a person in the median, you a have a problem where the person can get hit, it becomes an obstruction for the person driving,” Bloom said. “At the same time were having problems where these individuals are going down and banging on the cars, so therefore without them being in the median it solves the problem.”

The ordinance stands to go into effect this month if approved.

