Rabbi in Morgantown Shares His Thoughts About On Going Conflict in Israel

By Cameron Murray
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -

“It’s very difficult to deal with it. You now there’s no way of making sense of it. And its terrible to feel the hatred that people have for Jews just for being Jewish.”

Rabbi Zalmon from the Rohr Chabad Jewish center in Morgantown says the surprise attacks against Israel by Hamas on Saturday is the biggest tragedy he has lived through.

“A tragedy like this hasn’t happened since the end of world war two, there whenever so many Jewish people were killed in one day.

First time for myself, you know other than 9/11 this is one of the biggest tragedies that I’m living through.”

Rabbi Zalmon informed me that he spoke with students who are apart of the Jewish community at WVU and said many of them are angry about what has happened. But he urges them to stay positive.

“Some students are very angry, and I try to channel there anger into something positive. Like doing a mitzvah, or good deed and bring positive energy into this world. Don’t let the anger make you do something that’s wrong”

Those in support of Palestine held protests and rallies across major cities n the U.S.

Riyad Mansour who is the permanent observe for the state of Palestine to the U.N shared a message to Israel. Hoping to end the conflict and stop the killing o both sides.

“This is not a time to let Israel double-down on its terrible choices. This is a time to tell Israel it needs to change course; that there is a path to peace where neither Palestinians nor Israelis are killed.”

