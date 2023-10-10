State Treasurer Riley Moore promotes Jumpstart Savings Program Contest

state treasurer Riley Moore promotes jump start savings program
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The contest could award up to $12,000 deposited in a savingw account to winners.

The program was started from Treasurer Riley Moore’s background in trade work.

“This came from my background as a welder. I started my career off as a welder and I wanted to start a program that can help other people that went into the trades and vocations. We have a program out there for college savings but we don’t have one, or didn’t previously, for folks in trades and vocations,” said Moore.

West Virginia is a state that prides itself for it’s blue collar work and passion and this program promotes the identity the state takes on.

“This is a blue collar state, we’ve always been a blue collar state and that is something that I am proud of and I think many people are proud of. But college isn’t for everybody and this is also an option that is just as viable if not more marketable right now than going to college,” he said.

To enter the contest you can visit the Jumpstart website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Melanie Marie Gardner was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 black Jeep...
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman
Billy Brock
Man charged with shooting neighbor’s home
Troy Pertuset
Jane Lew man sentenced in connection to hate crime
Car Crash
I-79 reopens after multi-car crash

Latest News

Local paramedic appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show for taking commitment to next level
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crews respond to explosion in Doddridge County
Boil Water Advisory in place after water main break
Boil Water Advisory in place after water main break
How safe are schools in West Virginia?
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says