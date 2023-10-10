Suspect in Morgantown shooting taken into custody in Virginia, MPD says

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department says the suspect in a shooting from last month has been taken into custody in Virginia.

Officers with the MPD responded to a shots fired call in the 1900 block of Water St. in Morgantown at around 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, according to a release from the MPD.

Authorities said the victim had gunshot wounds to his hand and back and was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital by EMS.

Prior Coverage: 1 injured in Morgantown shooting, police searching for suspect

The MPD said detectives working on the case identified the suspect as Harry Tucker, of Clinton, Maryland.

According to the release, Tucker was taken into custody in Fairfax, Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Service based on warrants by the MPD.

Tucker is currently being held in lieu of extradition, according to the MPD.

However, authorities said they are still investigating the case to identify a possible second party involved.

