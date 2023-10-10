Temperatures and sky cover improve through Friday, but take a turn for the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Skies have cleared throughout today, and will remain fairly clear through the remainder of the workweek. During this time, temps will eventually warm back to the 70s. However, the 50s are right around the corner again, thanks to a rain-wielding low-pressure system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.