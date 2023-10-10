Up-and-coming country star announces tour stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An up-and-coming country music star will be coming to Clarksburg next spring.

Drake White will be making a stop at The Robinson Grand on his The Bridge Tour on Saturday, April 6.

White grew up singing in his church’s youth choir in Alabama before becoming one of Country music’s most spirited innovators, earning four Top 40 hits and traveling the country on multiple nationwide tours.

“Drake White is one of Country music’s up-and-coming superstars,” said Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “This is an opportunity for our audience to see a future Grammy Award winner, and who knows, maybe an eventual member of the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame.”

In August 2019, White collapsed on stage due to a hemorrhagic stroke, and doctors told him he might never perform again. But after undergoing a series of operations and months of physiotherapy, he proved them wrong.

“White’s health struggles and ultimate return to the stage is incredibly inspirational,” said Young. “His energy onstage is special, almost spiritual, because of what he has been through.”

Tickets for Derek White’s The Bridge Tour start at $28 and are on sale now to Friends of the Robinson Grand. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

