West Virginia’s fall turkey hunting season opening this weekend

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open Saturday in all 55 counties.

The season will be open Oct. 14-22 in all 55 counties, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

This is the first of three splits of fall turkey season, but it is the only one open in all 55 counties.

The second split will be open Oct. 30-Nov. 5 in 18 counties, and the third split will be open Oct. 30-Nov. 19 in 14 counties.

“West Virginia’s fall turkey season is a special time of year and a testament to the rich outdoor heritage and exceptional hunting opportunities our state has to offer the world,” said Brett McMillion, director of the WVDNR. “Whether you’re new to hunting or you’ve hunted all your life, we want to encourage hunters to get out and enjoy this incredible season and embrace the challenge of pursuing this elusive game bird.”

During the fall turkey season, officials say only one bird of either sex can be harvested using a bow, crossbow or gun, including air rifles that are .22 caliber or larger.

Hunting hours range from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

Officials say hunters who still need to purchase their license and stamps to do so by clicking here before the season starts.

