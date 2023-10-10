Woman charged after causing crash with unrestrained children in back seat

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after deputies say she caused a crash while having five unrestrained children in the back seat.

27-year-old Lindsey Wells, of Fairmont, was behind the wheel of a car on Monday, Oct. 9 with five children between the ages of two and 12 in the back seat, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say none of the five children were restrained by either seatbelts or child seats in the back seat of the car.

Court documents say Wells drove recklessly and caused an accident in Fairmont while driving with the unrestrained children.

After the accident, Wells allegedly tried to leave her car with the children still inside and run into her apartment, but an officer stopped her.

Wells has been charged with five counts of child neglect with risk of injury. She is out on bond.

