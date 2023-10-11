2023 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times, dates
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The spooky season has arrived, and times for Halloween events and trick-or-treat times are being set.
Find out what time ghouls and goblins and princesses and fairies are allowed to hit the streets in your neighborhood below:
- Harrison County
- Clarksburg: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Bridgeport: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- West Milford: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
- Lost Creek: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Marion County
- Fairmont: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- White Hall: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Fairview: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Lewis County
- Weston: Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Jane Lew: Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m.
- Upshur County
- Buckhannon: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Randolph County
- Elkins: Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.
- Barbour County
- Philippi: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Doddridge County
- West Milford: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Taylor County
- Grafton: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Monongalia County
- Morgantown: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Downtown Morgantown: Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m.
- Preston County
- Countywide: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
Additional trick-or-treat dates and locations will be added as they are confirmed.
Have a trick or treat event for us to add? Email us at news@wdtv.com.
