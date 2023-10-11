2023 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times, dates

Published: Oct. 11, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The spooky season has arrived, and times for Halloween events and trick-or-treat times are being set.

Find out what time ghouls and goblins and princesses and fairies are allowed to hit the streets in your neighborhood below:

  • Harrison County
    • Clarksburg: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
    • Bridgeport: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
    • West Milford: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
    • Lost Creek: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Marion County
    • Fairmont: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
    • White Hall: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
    • Fairview: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Lewis County
    • Weston: Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
    • Jane Lew: Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m.
  • Upshur County
    • Buckhannon: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Randolph County
    • Elkins: Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Barbour County
    • Philippi: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Doddridge County
    • West Milford: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Taylor County
    • Grafton: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Monongalia County
    • Morgantown: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
    • Downtown Morgantown: Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Preston County
    • Countywide: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
  • Taylor County
    • Grafton: 5:30-7 p.m.

Additional trick-or-treat dates and locations will be added as they are confirmed.

Have a trick or treat event for us to add? Email us at news@wdtv.com.

