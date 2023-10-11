2023 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times, dates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The spooky season has arrived, and times for Halloween events and trick-or-treat times are being set.

Find out what time ghouls and goblins and princesses and fairies are allowed to hit the streets in your neighborhood below:

Harrison County Clarksburg: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Bridgeport: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. West Milford: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m. Lost Creek: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Marion County Fairmont: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. White Hall: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Fairview: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Lewis County Weston: Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jane Lew: Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m.

Upshur County Buckhannon: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Randolph County Elkins: Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Barbour County Philippi: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Doddridge County West Milford: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Taylor County Grafton: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Monongalia County Morgantown: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Downtown Morgantown: Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m.

Preston County Countywide: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Additional trick-or-treat dates and locations will be added as they are confirmed.

Have a trick or treat event for us to add? Email us at news@wdtv.com.

