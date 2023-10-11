2nd fall foliage report of the season released

September 29, 2023. Canaan Valley, Tucker County, WV
September 29, 2023. Canaan Valley, Tucker County, WV(Larry Brown)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Tourism has released the second fall foliage report of the year.

Officials say the higher elevations of the state are at peak conditions while rich hues have made their way into new areas of the state.

We are excited to finally see autumn weather making its way into West Virginia, making it the ideal time to get out and chase fall foliage,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “This truly is one of the most beautiful times of the year in Almost Heaven, so be sure to take advantage of the amazing views and unique activities while you can.”

The lower elevations will soon see peak fall foliage with the recent cooler weather moving into the area.

“We are seeing peak to past peak conditions along our higher elevations,” said Division of Forestry Director Jeremy Jones. “Folks should now be able to see nice colors along the Scenic Highway Route 250 over Cheat Mountain. The recent cooler weather should really kick things in gear throughout our lower elevations as well.”

This fall foliage update, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, marks the second in a series of weekly updates to be made this season in an effort to help travelers plan fall activities amongst peak color.

Prior Coverage: First fall foliage report of the season released

The West Virginia Department of Tourism’s live leaf tracker will be updated in real time, featuring user-generated photos from social media.

Click here for more information or to check out the Department of Tourism’s live leaf map.

