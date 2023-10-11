Boil Water Advisory in place after water main break

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a Boil Water Advisory is in place until further notice after a water main break in Anmoore.

Officials say the break is on Linden Ave. by the park.

In order to complete the repair, officials say water service will be disrupted for the following:

Oak St.

Linden Ave.

Glenwood Ave.

Franklin Ave.

Jim Rose Ln.

After water service is restored, there will be a boil water advisory until further notice.

correction: This story initially said the water main break was in Clarksburg. It has been updated to say it is in Anmoore.

