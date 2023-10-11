Boil Water Advisory in place after water main break

Boil Water Advisory in place after water main break in Clarksburg
Boil Water Advisory in place after water main break in Clarksburg(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a Boil Water Advisory is in place until further notice after a water main break in Anmoore.

Officials say the break is on Linden Ave. by the park.

In order to complete the repair, officials say water service will be disrupted for the following:

  • Oak St.
  • Linden Ave.
  • Glenwood Ave.
  • Franklin Ave.
  • Jim Rose Ln.

After water service is restored, there will be a boil water advisory until further notice.

correction: This story initially said the water main break was in Clarksburg. It has been updated to say it is in Anmoore.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Melanie Marie Gardner was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 black Jeep...
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman
Billy Brock
Man charged with shooting neighbor’s home
Troy Pertuset
Jane Lew man sentenced in connection to hate crime
Car Crash
I-79 reopens after multi-car crash

Latest News

Local paramedic appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show for taking commitment to next level
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crews respond to explosion in Doddridge County
How safe are schools in West Virginia?
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says