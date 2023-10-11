Crews respond to explosion in Doddridge County

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/WTAP) - Emergency crews responded to an explosion in Doddridge County Wednesday morning.

According to the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened at an oil well on Hughes River Rd. at around 10 a.m.

Officials say first responders have contained the situation, but Hughes River Rd. is currently shut down.

No injuries have been reported in the explosion, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

