Duo Nurses at Washington Irving this week’s Excellence in Education

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meet Tina and Tina, two of the best health care professionals that truly care about the well being of their students. Tina Cullen has only been at WI for just a couple of months, after spending some time at the elementary school level. Cullen is trying to instill in her students that practicing healthy habits, is key towards taking steps towards living a healthy life.

“Kids this age, it’s hard to make them understand how to eat healthy, so we do try to get on personal level with them and make them understand the benefits of eating healthy as opposed to (you know) a candy bar”

While Tina Cullen continues to spread health tips among students. Tina Lucas is enjoying her last day Washington Irving after 19 years of helpful, healthy, service.

“It’s bittersweet to leave but, we see them after they graduate. Being here for 19 years I’ve seen them in kindergarten all the way through adulthood. I’ve gone to their weddings and they remember us. And we do make an impact on them.”

The impact Lucas has had on students throughout her tenure can’t go unrecognized. However, the steps she’s taken to ensure her students eat their greens, is a part of her legacy that many won’t see the results till later in life.

" We live in a fast-paced culture, a lot of fast food. We try to serve them healthy meals. We try to do programs on healthy meals with our younger students; usually habits are formed by this age, but we do try to encourage them to eat healthy. Like today, tina had sent a lot of the students to community care, which we have in our building so that they can get their sports physicals so they can try out for basketball, and the sports that we offer here.”

Lucas is preparing to venture on her next journey in education, but her time at WI is something she’ll always cherish.

“Well I’m going to miss the students, but I’ll have older students. So, kind of staying involved in the education arena”

