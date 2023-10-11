Fairmont State named as host of 2024 NCATA National Championship

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Fairmont State University has been named as the hosts for the 2024 National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association National Championship.

This will be the the second time in school history that the finals will be held on Fairmont State campus.

The event will primarily take place in Joe Retton Arena, which was constructed in 1978 and later given a $1.2 million dollar renovation in 2014 (which included a new gym floor, lights, sound system and more).

Fairmont State President Dr. Michael Davis released a statement noting his enthusiasm today:

“Fairmont State University is excited to be hosting the NCATA National Championship this year. We are eager to welcome the best Acrobatic & Tumbling teams from around the nation to our campus this April. We know that Fairmont State University, the City of Fairmont, and Marion County will make all of our guests feel welcomed.”

“We are very excited to host the 2024 NCATA National Championship at Fairmont State University. As one of the founding institutions of the great sport of Acrobatics & Tumbling, we are thrilled to bring the Top 8 teams in the country to Joe Retton Arena, to showcase the amazing athletic ability of these young women.”

The championship will take place between April 25-28 (Thu-Sun), with the finals held on Sunday. More information on the schedule and ticketing will be available later this spring.

