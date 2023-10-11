First at 4 Forum: Brian Diller

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brian Diller with Empty Bowls Monongalia joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about this weekend’s fall fundraiser for Empty Bowls Monongalia, the programs that are available through Empty Bowls Monongalia, and outreach to the younger community.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

