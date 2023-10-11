Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam involving warrant

(WANF)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are warning the public of a scam caller.

According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, a scam caller is calling area residents and claiming they have a bench warrant out for their arrest and requesting residents to send money to resolve the problem.

Officers say the caller has been identifying themselves as Lt. Miles with the HCSO.

The post says to not send any cash or gift cards to the scammer in addition to not giving them any personal information.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of the scam is asked to report it to the HCSO by calling their non-emergency number at 304-629-4900.

