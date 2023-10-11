How One Volunteer Fire Department Prioritizes The Mental Health Of First Responders

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -

The world health organization marks October 10th as world mental health day which aims to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world.

First responders are at an increased risk of mental health concerns due to the dangers of their job.

The Star City Fire Volunteer Fire Department is one of the busiest in the entire mountain state.

Joe Klass volunteers at the department and he explained the number of calls they receive.

“So, you know, on average, we run about 1300 calls a year, give or take, and that’s, you know, runs the gamut. From fire alarms, to car accidents to structure fires. So we know we’re pretty busy, you know, we average easily three or four calls a day and we do take”

According to the substance abuse and mental health services administration, it is estimated that 30 percent of first responders develop behavioral health conditions including depression and posttraumatic stress disorder.

Because of the possible trauma’s one may witness on the job, Klass briefs all new members on what they might encounter.

“We do discuss, with new members, you know, that you may see things that you did not think you’d see. So, I mean, that is a topic that often does come up and you know, we do try to explain to them that you know, there are resources out there and you know, it’s perfectly acceptable and as we encourage them to talk about if there’s something that they felt like affected them, or they want to talk further about.”

Klass says having a good support system at the station is very important for mental health. Which encourages volunteers to speak up if they are dealing with something both on and off the job.

“We do take mental health very seriously and I think one of the biggest things that our volunteer fire department that many others do is we really build try to build on that camaraderie you know having people were comfortable around one another and not only does that help their their work progress makes them good firefighters but when you know they do experience trauma or something that upsets them, you know, they have a safety system in place they can talk to.”

Having meals and spending time with one another is a way Klass builds the comradery among his volunteers.

Building that mental health resiliency among his crew is something he takes very seriously.

“Now, we do try to do a lot of events together as a group because we’re really trying to build that mental health resilience, because, you know, we know we’re going to see traumatic events, but if we have that strong resilience, hopefully, it’ll make it so you know, these traumas don’t affect us quite as much.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.