John Thomas Ward, 63, of Webster Springs passed away after a sudden but quick illness on September 29, 2023. He was born April 4, 1960 in Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, North Carolina. John was a free spirit whose energy affected all those around him. He lived a full life; taking in all the experiences he could with the time he was given. He lived all over the United States including upstate New York; St. Petersburg, FL; San Diego, CA; Morgantown, WV; and of course Webster Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents: William Dallas and Sara Lee Criss Ward; brother Clyde; and best friends Charlie Hamrick and Wayne Hanna. Left to mourn his passing are his sister Cindy Ward-Davis; brother Todd Ward; former wife and friend Dawn Jo James; step-children James Robert and Mattie Jo Hanna; several extended family members; and every single one of his friends and acquaintances. John enjoyed watching Law & Order: SVU, MSNBC, The Weather Channel, and yelling at Fox News. Condolences are given to the various Congressmen and Senators to whom he always expressed his civic concerns. In keeping with John’s wishes, no service will be held. There will be a picnic in his memory at Baker’s Island on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12:00 noon. Come and celebrate John’s life and share a memory or two. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to serve John’s family.

