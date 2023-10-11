Lane of Route 50 to be closed in Harrison County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say one lane of Route 50 in Harrison County will be closed on Thursday.

According to the West Virginia Department of Highways, the eastbound fast lane of Route 50 will be shut down from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Officials say the closure will be between mileposts 82 and 82.5 for road maintenance.

Although one lane will be open at all times, officials say delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

