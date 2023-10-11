Morgantown police warns of scam caller impersonating officers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is warning of a scam caller that is impersonating officers.

According to a Facebook post from the MPD, they have received several reports of a scam caller spoofing their phone number and impersonating MPD officers in order to trick citizens out of money.

Officers say the calls are fraudulent, adding that the public is advised to not share any personal information with the scam caller(s).

Anyone who receives a questionable phone call and would like to verify its validity with the MPD is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 304-284-7522 ext. 0.

