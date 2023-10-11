Morgantown police warns of scam caller impersonating officers

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is warning of a scam caller that is impersonating officers.

According to a Facebook post from the MPD, they have received several reports of a scam caller spoofing their phone number and impersonating MPD officers in order to trick citizens out of money.

Officers say the calls are fraudulent, adding that the public is advised to not share any personal information with the scam caller(s).

Anyone who receives a questionable phone call and would like to verify its validity with the MPD is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 304-284-7522 ext. 0.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Melanie Marie Gardner was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 black Jeep...
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman
Billy Brock
Man charged with shooting neighbor’s home
Troy Pertuset
Jane Lew man sentenced in connection to hate crime
Car Crash
I-79 reopens after multi-car crash

Latest News

September 29, 2023. Canaan Valley, Tucker County, WV
2nd fall foliage report of the season released
2023 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times, dates
(Source: MGN)
Lane of Route 50 to be closed in Harrison County
Local paramedic appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show for taking commitment to next level