Local fire department shares tips for Fire Prevention Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Each year during the week of October 8th, National Fire Prevention Week takes place in the United States.

Firefighters provide information to their local communities, hoping to spread awareness of how to avoid home fires.

Patrick Sanjulian, Captain of the Clarksburg Fire Department, says the best thing to do when a fire happens is not to escape but to eliminate it from happening at all.

“As far as fire prevention in your home, making sure you have working smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, not overloading any of your circuits,” Sanjulian said.

With the season change, appliances in your home can trigger a fire to happen.

“Now with the weather starting to become cooler, it’s a good idea to have all of your heating appliances inspected and checked before you turn it on. Whether electric or gas , just have a professional come in, look at them,” Sanjulian said. “They’ve been dormant most of the season now, so now that people are turning them back on, it can pose issues with that.”

For more tips on fire prevention click here.

