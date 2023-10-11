‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton

So far, more than 4,500 people have raised more than $250,000 through a fundraiser for Retton.
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA on August. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Lou Retton, an Olympic gold medalist and West Virginia native, is continuing to fight for her life, according to her daughter.

Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, one of Retton’s daughters, took to Instagram on Wednesday to provide an update on her mother.

“She’s still fighting. It’s going to be a day by day process, and we hope that you guys will respect her boundaries as we want to keep the details between her and our family right now,” Schrepfer said in the post. “She’s been treated with the best of the best professionals here, and it has been such a blessing to have their hands on her.”

On Tuesday, another of Retton’s daughters, McKenna Kelly, said in a *spotfund fundraiser that Retton is battling a rare form of pneumonia and is unable to breathe on her own. It also indicated that Retton is uninsured.

Prior Coverage: Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says

So far, more than 4,500 people have raised more than $250,000 through the fundraiser.

Retton, a Fairmont native, made history during the 1984 Summer Olympics when she won the all-around gold medal in gymnastics, becoming the first American woman to accomplish the feat.

Mary Lou Retton standing with President Ronald Reagan in 1984.
Mary Lou Retton standing with President Ronald Reagan in 1984.(Reagan Archives | MGN)

Retton also won two silver medals and two bronze medals during the Olympics.

Click here to support or share the fundraiser.

