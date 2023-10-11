Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’

(Source: CNN, Taylor Swift, Universal Pictures, Parkwood Entertainment)
By David Daniel, CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans and theater owners are counting down to this weekend when the performer’s career-spanning concert arrives in movie theaters.

The singer’s late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took everyone by surprise.

Box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said fans immediately began buying advance tickets like it was a Taylor Swift tour.

“They had presales that were reported to be early on, within the first 24 hours, at about $29 million,” Dergarabedian said.

Several theater chains are reporting record pre-sales.

“Eras” isn’t the only major music tour headed to theaters.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” chronicling the tour that drew $2.7 million fans figures to bring more to theaters when it opens Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Melanie Marie Gardner was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 black Jeep...
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman
Billy Brock
Man charged with shooting neighbor’s home
Troy Pertuset
Jane Lew man sentenced in connection to hate crime
Car Crash
I-79 reopens after multi-car crash

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
LIVE: FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices
The scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, Indiana...
Confrontation led to fatal shooting at private party at Pennsylvania community center, police say
Taylor Swift's late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took...
Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’