The trend of rising temperatures continues today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of rising temperatures and sunny skies that started yesterday. As for how long the warm, sunny weather will last, and what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system that has brought cool air and clouds into our region over the past few days will break up after today, allowing warm air to lift in from the southwest into our region. As a result, this afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid-60s, warmer than the past few days. Winds will be light, and skies will be partly clear and sunny, with upper-level clouds coming from the south and west. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, with light winds and lows in the upper-40s. Tomorrow and Friday afternoon will be warmer still, with highs in the mid-70s, as a warm front, connected to a low-pressure system that started in the Rockies and Pacific Northwest earlier this week, will lift plenty of warm air into West Virginia. Skies will also be mostly clear and sunny, with light southerly winds. So go outside if you can these next few days.

Then between Saturday morning and Saturday night, the low-pressure system will push into West Virginia, bringing steady rain throughout the day. There is some uncertainty regarding rainfall totals and exact timing, so we’re watching carefully. Regardless, you may want an umbrella for that day. Most of the rain pushes out before Sunday, but a cool air mass from Canada, dragged down by the low-pressure system will bring more scattered showers and cloudy skies early next week. That same air mass will drop temperatures into the mid-50s throughout most of next week, so next week will be chilly. In short, the rest of the workweek will be warm and sunny, and this weekend will be cool and soggy.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 65.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 45.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 73.

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 75.

