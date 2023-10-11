WVU Women’s Basketball notes: preparation for upcoming closed scrimmage, Big 12 projected finish and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, WVU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Mark Kellogg spoke on the team’s projected 8th place finish in the Big 12, along with expectations for the upcoming closed scrimmages that the team will play.

He spoke on the current state of the starting lineup for the team, along with what he’s seen from the team during internal scrimmages so far.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.