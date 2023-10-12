Allen Jay Scott

Allen Jay Scott, 55, of Fairmont, WV departed this life on Friday, October 6, 2023 at home. Allen was the son of Mary Elizabeth Scott and the late Allen Scott Sr. Allen attended Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State College. His previous employers were the Fairmont Community Development Partnership and until his health began to decline, D.C. Public Schools in Washington, D.C. Allen was a family historian who loved spending quality time talking with all of his nieces and nephews. Allen is survived by his two sisters, Cheri “Lynn” Wilson (Rodney) and Delores Bratcher; his two brothers, Donald Scott and Alvin Jay Scott; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, a great-nephew, cousins, and friends. He also leaves to mourn a special “son,” Morris Morrison. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Scott Sr. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will follow at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Wesley Q. Dobbs officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

