Authorities searching for legally blind woman reported missing in Harrison County

Kayla Pumphrey
Kayla Pumphrey(Facebook: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help looking for a legally blind woman.

39-year-old Kayla Pumphrey, who is legally blind, was reported as a missing person to the HCSO on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Authorities say she last made contact with her family last week.

Detectives believe Pumphrey is homeless in and around the Clarksburg area.

Anyone with information is asked to send an email or call 304-423-7765.

Below is the HCSO’s Facebook post:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crews respond to explosion in Doddridge County
Car Crash
I-79 reopens after multi-car crash
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton
Melanie Marie Gardner was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 black Jeep...
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman
A surprise discovery while working in the mines one day leaves a Mingo County coal miner making...
After surprise discovery in mines, coal miner takes his side-hustle statewide

Latest News

Buckhannon Community Band
Buckhannon Community Band seeking new musicians
U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive sex offender last seen in December
Man charged with child neglect for allowing child to drive to store
Former Democrat leader running for Secretary of State as Republican