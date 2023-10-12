Authorities searching for legally blind woman reported missing in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help looking for a legally blind woman.

39-year-old Kayla Pumphrey, who is legally blind, was reported as a missing person to the HCSO on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Authorities say she last made contact with her family last week.

Detectives believe Pumphrey is homeless in and around the Clarksburg area.

Anyone with information is asked to send an email or call 304-423-7765.

Below is the HCSO’s Facebook post:

