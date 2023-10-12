Buckhannon Community Band seeking new musicians

By Kajah Watkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - If you love to play instruments, here’s your chance.

Buckhannon Community Band is seeking new members.

The new band is here to bring the community together with music.

The organizers say the goal of the band is to help bring more musicians to Buckhannon.

Currently there are 20 members, but they are looking for more people to come and join.

To learn more, click here.

