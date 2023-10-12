Comedian Pete Davidson is looking for a date for his mom

Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
(CNN) – Pete Davidson’s love life has been a hot topic over the years, but he’s looking to shift the focus to his mom’s search for love.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the comedian said his mother will be in the audience when he hosts the season 49 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The former “SNL” cast member said he’s hopeful to find his mom a date, adding that “she’s a good catch.”

Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

This will be the standup comedian’s first time hosting “SNL” after he was a cast member for eight seasons.

FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom
