Drink Pink in October! Harrison County Businesses Show Support For Breast Cancer Awareness

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

October is breast cancer awareness month and local small businesses have team up with United Way to show their support.

“Just it’s really important to get the awareness out there to for the research. And if it’s something as small as you know, our drinks or desserts or with some we’re doing I think that goes a long way.” Chris Breeden, General Manager of Brickside Bar and Grill.

Drink pink in October is aimed to raise awareness for breast cancer and raise money to support breast cancer services.

Sponsored by United Way of Harrison and Doddridge county and Health Access inc.

I spoke with one of the participating business’ owners about how they got involved with this cause.

“Robbie does things with the united way in the community all the time. So they need to reach out to him and see if we want to be a part of it of course. Really important to help out with things like this.”

Along with Brickside, you can also get this drink or dessert at:

The Caboose

Clarksburg Nutrition

Clique Club

Cody’s

Julio’s Cafe

Mountain State Brewing Co.

And Winnie’s.

For those wondering what’s in the drink, the general manager at Brickside tells me:

“We do a strawberry lemonade frozen or you know on the rocks non alcoholic. One of the alcoholic beverages is done with Tito’s and strawberry lemonade. And then we have a classic Cosmo which is you know classically pink and then we have a pink refreshments done with Smirnoff orange and some other mixers as well. And the evening time is when you get you know the people that are coming in to look for those drinks and they’re selling really well.”

The real treat is that every time you buy a pink drink, 15% of all proceeds go directly towards funding for breast cancer screening provided by health access incorporated.

Drink Pink in October will continue throughout the entire month.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.