High St. in Morgantown to be closed this weekend for Hops on the Mon

File photo of Hops on the Mon from Oct. 27, 2018.
File photo of Hops on the Mon from Oct. 27, 2018.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in downtown Morgantown will be closed this weekend for an annual event.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, High St. will be shut down on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the annual Hops on the Mon celebration.

MPD says officers will be stationed appropriately to help drivers navigate around the road closure.

Hops on the Mon is a beer-sampling event which which features live music, local eats, and breweries from all over the state.

The event is set to begin at 3 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.

For more information about Hops on the Mon, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crews respond to explosion in Doddridge County
Car Crash
I-79 reopens after multi-car crash
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton
Melanie Marie Gardner was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 black Jeep...
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says

Latest News

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam involving warrant
Drink Pink in October
Drink Pink in October! Harrison County businesses show support for Breast Cancer Awareness
Drink Pink in October
Drink Pink in October
WVU's Mark Kellogg talks closed scrimmages, lineups, and more - WDTV Sports