High St. in Morgantown to be closed this weekend for Hops on the Mon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in downtown Morgantown will be closed this weekend for an annual event.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, High St. will be shut down on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the annual Hops on the Mon celebration.

MPD says officers will be stationed appropriately to help drivers navigate around the road closure.

Hops on the Mon is a beer-sampling event which which features live music, local eats, and breweries from all over the state.

The event is set to begin at 3 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.

