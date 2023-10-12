Man charged with child neglect for allowing child to drive to store

Clayton McCune
Clayton McCune(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged in Taylor County after deputies say he allowed a 12-year-old child to drive him to a store.

Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General in Flemington at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving several reports of a child driving “all over the roadway,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find the car trying to leave the store with 51-year-old Clayton McCune, of Galloway, behind the wheel and a 12-year-old in the passenger seat.

Court documents say McCune told police he allowed the child to “pull into the parking lot” of Dollar General but later said the child drove there from the old Flemington High School, which is a 1-2 mile drive.

McCune has been charged with child neglect. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crews respond to explosion in Doddridge County
Car Crash
I-79 reopens after multi-car crash
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton
Melanie Marie Gardner was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 black Jeep...
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says

Latest News

2nd fall foliage report of the season released
‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam involving warrant
File photo of Hops on the Mon from Oct. 27, 2018.
High St. in Morgantown to be closed this weekend for Hops on the Mon