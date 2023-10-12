Man charged with child neglect for allowing child to drive to store

FLEMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged in Taylor County after deputies say he allowed a 12-year-old child to drive him to a store.

Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General in Flemington at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving several reports of a child driving “all over the roadway,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find the car trying to leave the store with 51-year-old Clayton McCune, of Galloway, behind the wheel and a 12-year-old in the passenger seat.

Court documents say McCune told police he allowed the child to “pull into the parking lot” of Dollar General but later said the child drove there from the old Flemington High School, which is a 1-2 mile drive.

McCune has been charged with child neglect. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

