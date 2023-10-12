Marion County residents call for fencing around radioactive facility

By John Blashke
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members are speaking out with concerns about a site with radioactive material in Marion County.

5 News spoke with people living in the area near the defunct Fairmont Brine Processing plant.

There are signs warning of radioactive material at the facility, but oddly that hasn’t been enough to stop trespassers.

Neighbors are calling on the county commission and environmental agencies to take action by installing a fence around the facility.

A DEP official says they’re working with law enforcement to increase patrols around the facility as they begin to bid out a contractor to construct a fence. Additional signage has also been placed around the plant.

Last May the brine plant caught fire causing concern over radioactive runoff among residents.

The EPA confirmed while there was radioactive material at the site “radium 226″ there was no sign of contamination in or around the nearby Monongahela River.

