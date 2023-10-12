New Dispensary opens doors in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

A new business opened its doors today in Fairmont. This afternoon the Riverside Dispensary held its ribbon cutting. The business offers patients Medical Cannabis, with even the ability to buy the flower itself.

This is the store owner’s 3rd location and officials like Seth Erlin, hope this new beginning leads to a positive outcome in the health of the local area. As well as the progress of legalizing cannabis throughout the state of West Virginia.

" I hope that it defines us as a normal business that fits into the fabric of everyday society and industry. We’ve been striving for over the last few years to remove the stigma and tabu associated with the medicine that is medical cannabis. So, just educating the general public and showing them it’s not something that they need to be afraid of, it’s not something that they’re necessarily going to lose jobs over, and something that we hope is an alternative medicine to the opioid crisis, alcohol, and tobacco.”

The dispensary is located at 501 Merchant street in Fairmont.

