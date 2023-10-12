Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Zach Rohrig, RB/LB, Bridgeport HS

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Peoples Bank Player of the Week is Zach Rohrig from Bridgeport High School -

Rohrig put up 177 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns against Parkersburg South, as Bridgeport ran away with a big Class AAA victory, moving them to 6-1.

Hear from Rohrig (who has now rushed for a wild 1,112 yards in just 7 games, along with 14 touchdowns) in the video above.

