Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Zach Rohrig, RB/LB, Bridgeport HS
Ran for 3 TDs and 177 yards last week.
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Peoples Bank Player of the Week is Zach Rohrig from Bridgeport High School -
Rohrig put up 177 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns against Parkersburg South, as Bridgeport ran away with a big Class AAA victory, moving them to 6-1.
Hear from Rohrig (who has now rushed for a wild 1,112 yards in just 7 games, along with 14 touchdowns) in the video above.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.