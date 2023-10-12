Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Zach Rohrig, RB/LB, Bridgeport HS

Ran for 3 TDs and 177 yards last week.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Peoples Bank Player of the Week is Zach Rohrig from Bridgeport High School -

Rohrig put up 177 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns against Parkersburg South, as Bridgeport ran away with a big Class AAA victory, moving them to 6-1.

Hear from Rohrig (who has now rushed for a wild 1,112 yards in just 7 games, along with 14 touchdowns) in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crews respond to explosion in Doddridge County
Car Crash
I-79 reopens after multi-car crash
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton
Melanie Marie Gardner was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 black Jeep...
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman
A surprise discovery while working in the mines one day leaves a Mingo County coal miner making...
After surprise discovery in mines, coal miner takes his side-hustle statewide

Latest News

Kyah Watson scores against Iowa State - WDTV Sports
WVU Women’s Basketball notes: preparation for upcoming closed scrimmage, Big 12 projected finish and more
Fairmont State named as host of 2024 NCATA National Championship
Bridgeport takes down Parkersburg South - WDTV Sports
Week 8 - HS football playoff rankings released by WVSSAC
DALE WOLFLEY
Dale Wolfley Passes Away at 56
Former WVU offensive lineman Dale Wolfley died on Saturday night at the age of 56.
Former WVU OL Dale Wolfley dies