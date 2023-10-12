The RDVIC celebrates 50 years of service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to officials 1 in every 4 women and 1 and every 7 men will be victims to physical violence at the hands of their intimate partner.

The Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center has been advocating for victims of Sexual and Domestic violence within the state since 1973.

The organization has been a staple in the local community providing emergency sheltering, counseling, and community education regarding the epidemic. Officials like Angela Jennings say that the Gala provides a chance for the organization to look back at the strides they’ve made, while also looking ahead to the future.

" We believe that people deserve lives free of violence and we empower survivors live lives free of violence. Even though we’re celebrating 50 years of service, we do acknowledge that the fight against domestic and sexual violence is far from over. We stay committed and rededicate ourselves to our mission. As we continue to raise the voices against injustice, advocate for change and offer a beacon of hope to those who need it.”

Information on the event can be found at rdvic.org. If you or anyone else you know is affected by domestic violence, can call the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-SAFE

