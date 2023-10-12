Shooting sends woman to the hospital

UPDATE 10/12/23 @ 12:15 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is in stable condition early Thursday morning after a shooting in the Elkview area, Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say.

They say the woman was shot in the arm. She was taken to CAMC General in Charleston.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Lee Road.

Investigators say the woman’s husband and two children were inside the home when the incident happened. They say the husband is cooperating with them.

No one has been detained or arrested.

Deputies and detectives with the Criminal Investigative Section spent several hours processing the crime scene. They say it is still unclear at this time what events led up to the shooting.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in the Elkview area, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

There’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lee Road.

No one has been arrested yet.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene investigating.

