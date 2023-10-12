Simpson Elementary holds annual ‘Race for Education’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local kids found themselves sprinting the day away as Simpson Elementary had its annual Race For Education on Thursday.

Race For Education is an event to raise funds to help the school host more events and get essentials for the students.

Throughout the years, proceeds from the race have allowed the kids of Simpson Elementary to enjoy field days, book fairs, and parent-guarded events. On the schedule for this year was helping the kids and teacher stay refreshed while on the playground.

“One of the issues, or one of the things we’re working towards, is an idea that was brought to us by one of our co-principals, Principal Rubenstein. He suggested some water stations, water fountains on the playground, so we would like to deliver that to the students. We know it can make life easier for both the students and the teachers, and outside activities,” said Simpson PTA mom, Tiffany Cropp.

The Simpson PTA set out to raise $20,000 for the water fountain project, a figure they reached this morning with help from several local businesses.

There was another vital goal the PTA wanted to accomplish: kids exercising, which, according to the World Health Organization, 80 percent of adolescents don’t get.

“it allows them one day to come out and run with their friends and run with their teachers and just to become involved active and get outside,” said Cropp.

Kids from pre-K to 5th grade dashed around Bridgeport United Methodist.

The joy was evident, and for Tiffany Cropp, the thought of her son and his peers having the chance to give back was a priceless moment.

“It’s great for him, first of all, to spend time outside with his friends, but it is also wonderful for him to understand the bigger purpose, and to raise money to help support his fellow friends and his school, and to just give back,” said Cropp.

Donations are still open to help support the kids of Simpson Elementary until next Monday.

