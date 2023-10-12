State releases annual review of school system deficiencies
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education has released its annual review of school system deficiencies.
Only seven counties in north-central West Virginia met state requirements in County Operational Effectiveness Indicators of Efficiency, according to the review.
In the county efficiency of school systems, the following counties met all requirements:
- Doddridge
- Gilmer
- Randolph
- Ritchie
- Taylor
- Tucker
- Webster
The following counties received a rating of “Needs Assistance,” indicating the county must develop an action plan with assistance from the WVDE and monitor the plan’s implementation towards showing improvement:
- Barbour: Finance
- Harrison: Finance
- Lewis: Finance
- Marion: Career and Technical Education, Federal Programs
- Monongalia: Special Education
- Preston: Career and Technical Education
- Upshur: Child Nutrition, Federal Programs, Personnel
Further support or corrective actions by the West Virginia Board of Education may be taken based on the county’s acceptable progress or lack of progress on the indicator(s).
In the state Balanced Scorecard Indicators of Student Performance and Success, the following local counties were found to not meet standards in at least one area and placed on the “support” list, which means the counties have not met standards and did not show improvement for two consecutive years in that area:
- Barbour: Math Achievement, On-Track to Graduation
- Harrison: English Learner Process
- Marion: English Learner Process
- Monongalia: English Learner Process, On-Track to Graduation
- Preston: Attendance
- Randolph: Math Achievement
- Upshur: Math Achievement, Attendance
- Tucker: Math Achievement
- Webster: Attendance
In these counties, the WVDE will assist county leadership, provide technical assistance, and monitor progress.
A county-level indicator that does not meet standards for one year will result in the county being designated as “on watch” for the indicator.
All of the counties in our area have at least one indicator in this category:
- Barbour: ELA Achievement, Math Progress, Attendance
- Doddridge: Attendance
- Gilmer: Math Achievement, On-Track to Graduation, Attendance
- Harrison: Attendance
- Lewis: ELA Achievement, Math Achievement, Attendance
- Marion: Attendance, Post-Secondary Achievement
- Monongalia: Attendance
- Preston: Math Achievement
- Randolph: ELA Achievement, Math Progress, Attendance
- Ritchie: Attendance
- Taylor: Math Achievement
- Tucker: Math Progress, Attendance
- Upshur: ELA Achievement, Math Progress, On-Track to Graduation, Post-Secondary Achievement
- Webster: Math Achievement
For the counties in the on watch category, actions include the county diagnosing and facilitating countywide improvement, verifying the strategic plan addresses the deficiencies, and monitoring for progress.
The following year’s Balanced Scorecard data will be used to determine whether improvement did or did not occur.
“It is critical to work with fidelity with our counties to remediate issues early before they become more substantial and require higher levels of WVBE and WVDE involvement,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt on the release of this year’s results. “Visits to and communications with the counties are planned on a routine basis with the purpose of regularly reviewing the efficiency indicators and addressing areas of need.”
Click here to review the full report.
