State releases annual review of school system deficiencies

(FOX5)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education has released its annual review of school system deficiencies.

Only seven counties in north-central West Virginia met state requirements in County Operational Effectiveness Indicators of Efficiency, according to the review.

In the county efficiency of school systems, the following counties met all requirements:

  • Doddridge
  • Gilmer
  • Randolph
  • Ritchie
  • Taylor
  • Tucker
  • Webster

The following counties received a rating of “Needs Assistance,” indicating the county must develop an action plan with assistance from the WVDE and monitor the plan’s implementation towards showing improvement:

  • Barbour: Finance
  • Harrison: Finance
  • Lewis: Finance
  • Marion: Career and Technical Education, Federal Programs
  • Monongalia: Special Education
  • Preston: Career and Technical Education
  • Upshur: Child Nutrition, Federal Programs, Personnel

Further support or corrective actions by the West Virginia Board of Education may be taken based on the county’s acceptable progress or lack of progress on the indicator(s).

In the state Balanced Scorecard Indicators of Student Performance and Success, the following local counties were found to not meet standards in at least one area and placed on the “support” list, which means the counties have not met standards and did not show improvement for two consecutive years in that area:

  • Barbour: Math Achievement, On-Track to Graduation
  • Harrison: English Learner Process
  • Marion: English Learner Process
  • Monongalia: English Learner Process, On-Track to Graduation
  • Preston: Attendance
  • Randolph: Math Achievement
  • Upshur: Math Achievement, Attendance
  • Tucker: Math Achievement
  • Webster: Attendance

In these counties, the WVDE will assist county leadership, provide technical assistance, and monitor progress.

A county-level indicator that does not meet standards for one year will result in the county being designated as “on watch” for the indicator.

All of the counties in our area have at least one indicator in this category:

  • Barbour: ELA Achievement, Math Progress, Attendance
  • Doddridge: Attendance
  • Gilmer: Math Achievement, On-Track to Graduation, Attendance
  • Harrison: Attendance
  • Lewis: ELA Achievement, Math Achievement, Attendance
  • Marion: Attendance, Post-Secondary Achievement
  • Monongalia: Attendance
  • Preston: Math Achievement
  • Randolph: ELA Achievement, Math Progress, Attendance
  • Ritchie: Attendance
  • Taylor: Math Achievement
  • Tucker: Math Progress, Attendance
  • Upshur: ELA Achievement, Math Progress, On-Track to Graduation, Post-Secondary Achievement
  • Webster: Math Achievement

For the counties in the on watch category, actions include the county diagnosing and facilitating countywide improvement, verifying the strategic plan addresses the deficiencies, and monitoring for progress.

The following year’s Balanced Scorecard data will be used to determine whether improvement did or did not occur.

“It is critical to work with fidelity with our counties to remediate issues early before they become more substantial and require higher levels of WVBE and WVDE involvement,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt on the release of this year’s results. “Visits to and communications with the counties are planned on a routine basis with the purpose of regularly reviewing the efficiency indicators and addressing areas of need.”

Click here to review the full report.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crews respond to explosion in Doddridge County
Car Crash
I-79 reopens after multi-car crash
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
‘She’s still fighting’: Daughter provides update on Mary Lou Retton
Melanie Marie Gardner was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 black Jeep...
Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says

Latest News

The RDVIC celebrates 50 years of service
The RDVIC celebrates 50 years of service
New Dispensary opens doors in Fairmont
New Dispensary opens doors in Fairmont
Carl Leon Nicholson Jr.
U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive sex offender last seen in December
FILE - A 2021 Toyota Prius that runs on a hydrogen fuel cell sits on display at the Denver auto...
The White House picks West Virginia and the Philadelphia region for hydrogen hubs, a source tells AP
Former Democrat leader running for Secretary of State as Republican