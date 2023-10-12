State releases annual review of school system deficiencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education has released its annual review of school system deficiencies.

Only seven counties in north-central West Virginia met state requirements in County Operational Effectiveness Indicators of Efficiency, according to the review.

In the county efficiency of school systems, the following counties met all requirements:

Doddridge

Gilmer

Randolph

Ritchie

Taylor

Tucker

Webster

The following counties received a rating of “Needs Assistance,” indicating the county must develop an action plan with assistance from the WVDE and monitor the plan’s implementation towards showing improvement:

Barbour: Finance

Harrison: Finance

Lewis: Finance

Marion: Career and Technical Education, Federal Programs

Monongalia: Special Education

Preston: Career and Technical Education

Upshur: Child Nutrition, Federal Programs, Personnel

Further support or corrective actions by the West Virginia Board of Education may be taken based on the county’s acceptable progress or lack of progress on the indicator(s).

In the state Balanced Scorecard Indicators of Student Performance and Success, the following local counties were found to not meet standards in at least one area and placed on the “support” list, which means the counties have not met standards and did not show improvement for two consecutive years in that area:

Barbour: Math Achievement, On-Track to Graduation

Harrison: English Learner Process

Marion: English Learner Process

Monongalia: English Learner Process, On-Track to Graduation

Preston: Attendance

Randolph: Math Achievement

Upshur: Math Achievement, Attendance

Tucker: Math Achievement

Webster: Attendance

In these counties, the WVDE will assist county leadership, provide technical assistance, and monitor progress.

A county-level indicator that does not meet standards for one year will result in the county being designated as “on watch” for the indicator.

All of the counties in our area have at least one indicator in this category:

Barbour: ELA Achievement, Math Progress, Attendance

Doddridge: Attendance

Gilmer: Math Achievement, On-Track to Graduation, Attendance

Harrison: Attendance

Lewis: ELA Achievement, Math Achievement, Attendance

Marion: Attendance, Post-Secondary Achievement

Monongalia: Attendance

Preston: Math Achievement

Randolph: ELA Achievement, Math Progress, Attendance

Ritchie: Attendance

Taylor: Math Achievement

Tucker: Math Progress, Attendance

Upshur: ELA Achievement, Math Progress, On-Track to Graduation, Post-Secondary Achievement

Webster: Math Achievement

For the counties in the on watch category, actions include the county diagnosing and facilitating countywide improvement, verifying the strategic plan addresses the deficiencies, and monitoring for progress.

The following year’s Balanced Scorecard data will be used to determine whether improvement did or did not occur.

“It is critical to work with fidelity with our counties to remediate issues early before they become more substantial and require higher levels of WVBE and WVDE involvement,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt on the release of this year’s results. “Visits to and communications with the counties are planned on a routine basis with the purpose of regularly reviewing the efficiency indicators and addressing areas of need.”

Click here to review the full report.

