U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive sex offender last seen in December

He was last seen on Dec. 23, 2022, one week before his car was found burned in Mount Clare.
Carl Leon Nicholson Jr.
Carl Leon Nicholson Jr.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help searching for a fugitive sex offender who was last seen last year.

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, 59-year-old Carl Leon Nicholson Jr. is wanted on state charges of failure to update sex offender registration, sexual assault and domestic violence.

Marshals say Nicholson was last seen driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with WV Plate 2RK964 on Dec. 23, 2022.

On Dec. 30, his car was found burned on Haymond Rocks Rd. in Mount Clare.

Nicholson is described as being 5′9″ tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say Nicholson has violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Nicholson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or 911 for immediate assistance.

